Chelsea squad attend planned night out just hours after Everton defeat

Despite losing 2-0 to Everton on Sunday, Chelsea’s squad reportedly continued with a pre-planned Christmas social event.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph’s Matt Law, who claims the Blues, with permission, attended a work-related team-bonding session just hours after suffering their seventh league defeat of the season.

Despite putting in an abysmal display against Sean Dyche’s hard-working Everton, the Chelsea squad were allowed to meet and have a party in London.

It has been reported that manager Mauricio Pochettino gave his blessing to the gathering on the basis that strong relationships within the squad need to be built.

Following their 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park, Chelsea, led by club captain Reece James, headed to the Bagatelle restaurant in Mayfair, London before ending the night at the Tape nightclub.

After learning what the players got up to following their latest crushing defeat, fans may be split. Although permission from the club’s decision-makers was granted, it still feels a little off that such little emphasis was placed on determining exactly why they were battered by one of the league’s favourites for relegation.