‘He is talentless’ – West Ham warned to stay away from signing €192k-a-week striker

The Hammers have been urged to stay away from signing former Chelsea player Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The German striker joined the Blues in 2020 after fighting off some other top European clubs for his signature.

But Werner failed to make a smooth transition to life in the Premier League as he struggled to replicate the impressive goal output that he showed in the Bundesliga.

The fans were not happy with his ability in front of goal and although he was a capable player who worked hard, he was sold back to his old club in the Bundesliga.

Now at the age of 27, Werner is reportedly looking for a move away from Germany with West Ham one of the many clubs linked with his name.

However, German football journalist Marcel Reif has warned against the Hammers signing the player.

“A soccer player who has speed, who has the ability to shoot, tries to shoot at goal quite unchallenged – and hits the thing 15 meters over the goal. Really completely talentless.” He said via Hammer News.

“I feel sorry for that in my heart. The club that takes him takes Timo Werner 1.0. But if he is now Timo Werner 2.0.”