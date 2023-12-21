Video: Ajax knocked out of Dutch Cup by fourth division Hercules

Once the giants of Dutch football, Ajax are enduring the worst season in their history, and on Thursday night they were dumped out of the Dutch Cup by fourth tier Hercules.

At one stage they were bottom of the Eredivisie table but are currently in a respectable fifth place. They remain a cavernous 23 points behind leaders, PSV Eindhoven, however.

Against amateur side, Hercules, who are currently 10th in the fourth tier of Dutch football, Ajax had, incredibly, gone 2-0 down.

They battled back to 2-2 with two late goals, only to concede the winner in the 93rd minute to spark glorious scenes on the pitch and in the stands.

