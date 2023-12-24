Nottingham Forest to sign talented defender that Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd wanted

Nottingham Forest are reportedly eyeing a move for Arouna Sangante, a central defender from Le Havre, as they prepare for the upcoming January transfer window.

As Nuno Espirito Santo assesses his Nottingham Forest squad, potential exits of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna could open the door for a defensive addition. Le Havre’s Arouna Sangante is reportedly on Forest’s radar, alongside Fulham’s interest, but Le Havre is said to be seeking a substantial fee for the center-back ahead of the January transfer window, per The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Arouna Sangante, originally from Dakar, Senegal, began his career in France with youth stints at Cosmos Saint-Denis and Red Star. Le Havre signed him as a teenager, nurturing him through their renowned youth system.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, Sangante has played a crucial role for Le Havre in Ligue 1, where they currently hold 11th position after earning promotion. While he hasn’t received his first Senegal call-up yet, his impressive performances may see him joining the likes of Nottingham Forest’s Moussa Niakhate and Cheikhou Kouyate in the national squad soon.

According to Foot Mercato in November, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United have expressed interest in Arouna Sangante, impressed by his performances this season. Nottingham Forest has now joined the competition and could pursue a move for the defender in the January transfer window.

If Forest are able to match Le Havre’s asking price for Sangante that would be a massive statement considering his links to some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.