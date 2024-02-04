Man United to battle West Ham for 21-year-old Senegalese with disastrous goals record

Erik ten Hag’s Man United side took the spoils in their Sunday afternoon clash against David Moyes’ West Ham, and the two managers could soon be doing battle off the field.

Links have emerged that suggest Le Havre’s 21-year-old Arouna Sangante could be at the centre of a three-way tug-of-war between the Red Devils and the Hammers, as well as Nottingham Forest.

According to Football Insider, the trio are interested in a player who hasn’t managed a single goal or assist in 17 appearances in the 2023/24 campaign, per WhoScored.

Both Forest and West Ham apparently made bids for Sangante during January’s deadline day, but they were knocked back by the French outfit.

Sangante is believed to be rated amongst the hottest properties in French football, and the reason he hasn’t scored is because he does his work at the opposite end of the pitch.

The centre-back can also play on the right side of a back four, and it’s that versatility that clearly appeals to the Premier League clubs chasing him at this point.

With a contract that’s not up until 2026, Sangante’s transfer fee could be expected to be on the higher side, and with Financial Fair Play always now a factor in transfers, that could come into the thinking when bids are ready to be made.