Crystal Palace striker Ademola Ola-Adebomi has been linked with a move away from the London club.

The 20-year-old is expected to leave the club this month and he was recently spotted at a Shrewsbury Town game over the weekend as per reports. The pictures will fuel further speculation surrounding his future.

Shrewsbury are reportedly looking to bring in attacking reinforcements and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the 20-year-old.

Ola-Adebomi needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to League One could be ideal for his development. He has been in impressive form for the Crystal Palace under-21 side this season, and he has picked up eight goals and an assist in 11 appearances for them across all competitions.

He is unlikely to get first-team opportunities at Selhurst Park and going out on loan would be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement.