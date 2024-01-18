Leicester City expresses a desire to secure Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle on a permanent basis, as reported by The Athletic. Enzo Maresca, the Leicester City boss, utilised his connections with Manchester City to bring the left-footed defender on loan for the 2023/24 season.

The season-long loan deal for Callum Doyle involved discussions about a permanent or obligation-to-buy agreement, as revealed in a previous report by The Athletic. The 20-year-old made an impressive start to his Leicester City career as a left-back, but a knee injury has interrupted his progress, and he is currently on the path to recovery.

Despite the setback, a recent report from The Athletic indicates that the Foxes remain interested in securing Callum Doyle on a permanent basis, highlighting their desire to extend his stay beyond the initial loan arrangement.

Doyle’s return to the Leicester City starting XI and a resurgence in form will likely play a pivotal role in discussions about a permanent move.

The support from fans and Enzo Maresca’s connection with Manchester City could be beneficial. Additionally, if Leicester City secures promotion from the Championship, it could strengthen their position for a potential permanent deal.

It’s also difficult to see a path to the first team at this moment given the array of talent Man City currently bolster at the back.