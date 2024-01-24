Daniel Munoz, sought after by Crystal Palace, has reportedly refused to train for Genk as he eyes a move to the Premier League this January.

Despite Crystal Palace having their bids rejected, the player is keen on the transfer. Genk are said to be holding out for a fee around €10 million and the negotiation is ongoing between the clubs, per HLN.

The 27-year-old right-back, is considered one of the best in his position in the Belgian Pro League. His attacking contributions have been noteworthy, with five goals and one assist in 17 matches this season. In the previous season (2022/2023), Munoz was even more prolific, scoring eight goals and providing five assists. These impressive numbers contribute to his appeal for potential suitors like Crystal Palace.

Munoz’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, but Genk holds the option to extend it for another year. This gives them the opportunity to seek maximum value for one of their key players. Similar to the situation with Gerardo Arteaga, who is also linked with a move away in January, Genk are likely to prioritise securing a replacement before agreeing to the sale of the Colombian international, Daniel Munoz.