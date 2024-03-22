Watch: Colombia extend unbeaten streak to over two years with epic bicycle kick against Spain

Spain were stifled by Colombia at the London Stadium on Friday evening as the 14th best national team in the world won 1-0.

Colombia secured a monumental victory, marking their first triumph against the 2010 World Cup champions. After 61 minutes, Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s remarkable footwork allowed him to evade a defender before elegantly passing the ball to his teammate on the right side of the penalty area, breaking the deadlock.

At the opportune moment, Daniel Munoz made his entrance into the box, soaring into the air to fiercely strike the ball into the net, igniting euphoria among the spectators inside the London Stadium.

OUTSTANDING from Colombia! ?? Brilliant wing play from Luis Diaz and then Daniel Muñoz unleashes an acrobatic scissors kick finish to put his nation ahead against Spain ?? pic.twitter.com/023yxHTOqD — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 22, 2024

As per the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the match took place at West Ham’s home ground, facilitated by a recent sponsorship collaboration with events agency Stage Front. Luis de la Fuente’s squad are scheduled to face Brazil at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Colombia extend unbeaten run to over two years after defeating Spain

This is Spain’s first defeat in eight matches. Meanwhile the victory extends Colombia’s outstanding unbeaten streak; they’ve not lost since February 2022, when they were defeated 1-0 against Argentina.

Despite dominating most of the ball, in typical Spain fashion, the Spaniards lacked a considerable threat in attack, registering just three shots on target.

Spain’s chances for the Euro’s

While Spain may have several marquee names such as Rodri and Aymeric Laporte, they seriously lack that clinical elite level forward. When you compare their attack depth to England for example: it highlights how weak Spain’s current crop of attacking players is.

Even though they may possess one of the best wonderkids in the world in the form of Lamine Yamal, it would be very difficult ask to rely on a teenager to get them through a tournament.