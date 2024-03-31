Video: Luis Diaz produces quality finish to make it Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

Luis Diaz has popped up with an important equaliser for Liverpool in todays’ Premier League clash at home to Brighton.

Danny Welbeck had given the visitors a surprise early lead at Anfield, but Diaz produced a moment of quality to latch onto the loose ball in the box and rifle it into the back of the net.

See below for the Diaz goal which brings Liverpool level as they look to keep up with Arsenal and Manchester City in this extremely close three-horse race for the Premier League title…

Luis Díaz pounces and Liverpool are LEVEL! ? pic.twitter.com/CUdpsZcpUX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 31, 2024

Diaz has been an important player for Liverpool and he continues to show his array of skills up front, with the Colombia international always making life difficult for opposition defences with his combination of skill and work rate.

LFC will now hope they can get in front against Brighton at some point in this game, as a draw against opposition like this surely won’t be enough if they want to keep apace with two such consistent sides like City and Arsenal.