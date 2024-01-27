Former Celtic star Stuart Gray passes away after losing battle with cancer

Former Celtic star Stuart Gray has passed away at the age of 50, after losing his battle with cancer.

The versatile midfielder had represented various clubs in the United Kingdom, including Celtic, Reading, Rushden & Diamonds, and Oxford United.

Hailing from a footballing family, Stuart’s father was also a notable footballer, particularly remembered for his time at Leeds United.

The Sun revealed that Stuart Gray was diagnosed with stage four cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer affecting the bile ducts.

The news of his passing prompted Celtic to release a statement expressing their deep sadness.

The statement acknowledged Stuart Gray’s contribution to Celtic and revealed that players would wear black armbands as a tribute during the upcoming game against Ross County.

The statement read:

“Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened by the news that former Celt, Stuart Gray has passed away after illness at the age of 50.

“The Celtic players will wear black armbands in tribute to Stuart at today’s game against Ross County. Rest in Peace Stuart, YNWA”