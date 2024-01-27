Man Utd to compete with bitter rivals for €25-30m-rated playmaker

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Moroccan international midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

A report from football transfers claims that Manchester United are hoping to sign the 19-year-old midfielder at the end of the season and they will face competition from bitter rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United scouts have been monitoring the midfielder closely and they are impressed with his performances for KRC Genk. El Khannouss has been a key player for the Belgian club this season and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at €25-30 million and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to pay that kind of money for him.

The Moroccan international is an advanced midfielder who will add creativity and technical ability in the final third. He could be an understudy to Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United. He has three goals and five assists to his name across all competitions this season.

The Red Devils need more quality and depth in their squad in order to compete at the highest level and the 19-year-old would be a future investment for them.

The reported transfer fee could look like a bargain in the long run if he manages to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for him and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.