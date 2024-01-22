Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the KRC Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

A report from HLN claims that the 19-year-old midfielder has attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen as well with his performances.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follow-up on their interest with a proposal to sign the player at the end of the season. He has a contract with Genk until the summer of 2027 and the player could cost a substantial amount of money.

The 19-year-old is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He will add goals and assists to the Liverpool midfield.

The midfielder has three goals and five assists to his name across all competitions so far and he would be a quality long-term acquisition for the Reds if they can get the deal done.

There is no doubt that the 19 year-old has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a very useful player for Liverpool in the coming seasons. However, the Reds have other priorities right now and they should look to sign a quality defensive midfielder first. They have players like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister who can add goals and creativity to their midfield.

It will be interesting to see how the situation surrounding the 19-year-old Moroccan international develops in the coming months. The opportunity to move to England will be an attractive proposition for the player and he will look to test himself at the highest level.

Meanwhile, clubs like Atletico Madrid will be attractive destinations for the player as well. The Spanish giants could use more technicality in the final third and the Moroccan could be a quality addition for them.