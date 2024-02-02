Newcastle set for FFP windfall following quiet January transfer window

Newcastle United were hampered by Financial Fair Play during the January transfer window but the Tyneside club could easily make themselves some headroom before the summer.

CEO Darren Eales recently opened up about the Magpies’ need to think outside the box in the market to free up funds for future signings and those comments led many fans to think some star players could be sold.

Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak were all names linked to new clubs but the players stayed and will likely continue next season also.

Eddie Howe will be looking to add to his squad this summer and Newcastle could raise funds by offloading players that they don’t need.

Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius are all out of contract in the summer and with their wages off of the books, that would create an estimated £9.3m in cash to spend on transfers.

This would be easy money for the Premier League club to save and it is a path they will very likely go down.