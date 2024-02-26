Four Leicester City players could leave the club in the summer as the Foxes prepare to a return to the Premier League.

Leicester were relegated from the Premier League last season after a disappointing campaign, but they look set to return to the top-tier as they lead the Championship table with 6 points.

They are having a great campaign, having lost only 6 games all season, winning 25 out of the 34 they have played.

However, a recent back to back defeat has reduced the gap, with Leeds United now putting on pressure for the 1st place.

The relegation saw several first-team players leave the club including James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Castagne, Tielemans, Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez, and Jonny Evans.

But there are a few more who could leave in the coming summer, as per Football League World.

They have named Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Marc Albrighton, and Jamie Vardy as four players who could leave the club.