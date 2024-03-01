Big Saudi club pushing to sign former Leicester City man

Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli are pushing to bring the recruitment specialist who helped build Leicester City’s FA Cup-winning team to their club this summer.

Big things are happening in Saudi Arabia, especially with the PIF-owned clubs which Al-Ahli are part of, and they are looking to recruit top names behind the scenes to improve things on the pitch.

According to several reports, former Leicester City man Lee Congerton, who is currently with Serie A outfit Atalanta, has been earmarked as the potential new sporting director at the Jeddah-based club.

Congerton spent three years at the King Power Stadium, having joined from Celtic in 2019 before leaving in March 2022, a period during which the Foxes finished fifth in the Premier League on two occasions and won the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history against Chelsea in 2021.

The report says he has also been considered by several Premier League clubs and was even linked with Man United before they settled on Dan Ashworth.

It is uncertain if Congerton will join Al-Ahli but the Saudi club likely make an offer that he will find hard to refuse.