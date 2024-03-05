Hollywood actor worth £95m invests in Leeds United, 59-year-old is a fan of the club

Hollywood mega-star and well-known Leeds United fan Russell Crowe has confirmed his investment in the Yorkshire club as part of the 49ers Enterprises takeover.

The 59-year-old made his investment public when asked about his potential involvement in Wrexham after rumours circulated that the Gladiator actor may be involved with the Welsh outfit.

“I don’t have any part of what’s going on in Wrexham man,” Crowe stated via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I’m really impressed with Ryan and Rob, and what they are achieving, but I’m not part of that. I do however have a very small connection now financially to LUFC via the 49er family. So, yeah, exactly… but opposite.”

49ers Enterprises took full control of Leeds last summer after buying out former owner Andrea Radrizzani, having held a minority stake since 2018. As part of their ownership, they have taken on a host of celebrities as investors, with swimming superstar Michael Phelps and professional golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas all involved.

Crowe is the latest name added to the list and is also one of the richest with a net value of almost £95million.

The Hollywood actor has admitted to being a Leeds fan in the past and fans of the Yorkshire club will be happy to have one of their own involved behind the scenes – no matter how small his role is.