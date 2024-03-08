Oliver Glasner has already told Crystal Palace to go and sign two players

This summer will see Oliver Glasner given the chance to add to his Crystal Palace squad for the first time and the Austrian coach has his eye on Rapid Vienna talents Leopold Querfeld and Matthias Seidl.

Querfeld is a product of the Rapid youth ranks and made his debut for the Austrian club in 2021, racking up more than 60 first-team appearances so far at just 20. Seidl moved to Vienna last summer and has been in great form this season, hitting nine goals and six assists.

Both are top talents and their performances have attracted interest from several clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer window. According to HITC, Fulham, Burnley, Wolves and Leicester have watched both players in action – as have Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Crystal Palace told to get Rapid Vienna duo by Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace are another club interested in both Querfeld and Seidl as their new Austrian boss Oliver Glasner has already informed the Premier League club’s hierarchy that they should be keeping a close eye on the Rapid Vienna duo.

The Eagles have been experiencing a poor season and Glasner will look to avoid that next time around by adding more quality to his Palace squad, starting with Querfeld and Seidl.