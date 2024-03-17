Blackburn owners will only consider selling the club on one condition

Blackburn owners have decided not to sell the club despite facing problems getting cash out of India.

That is according to the report from The Sun, which claims that the owners have received a few inquiries regarding a sale, but they will only consider a buyer once they get promoted to the Premier League.

Who owns Blackburn Rovers?

Blackburn Rovers are currently owned by Venky’s London Limited, a subsidiary of the Venkateshwara Hatcheries Group, based in India.

The Pune based family bought Blackburn in November 2010 marked a significant turning point in the club’s history.

They were a Premier League club at that time but since their takeover, the club has experienced a turbulent period, marked by managerial changes, relegation from the Premier League, and struggles to regain top-flight status.

After their relegation in 2012, they spent 5 season in the Championship before being relegated to League One.

They regained promotion to the Championship the following season but have never been able to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

This season they continue to struggle as they fight relegation once again, sitting 17th in the table, just 3 points above the relegation zone.