England vs Brazil preview: How to get tickets, prediction and team news

England vs Brazil at Wembley Stadium this weekend is the first of the Three Lions’ two upcoming international friendlies.

Gareth Southgate’s men will welcome Dorival Junior’s Brazil to the country’s capital on 23rd March for a glamourous mid-season friendly.

Putting the finishing touches on his European Championship preparations, Southgate will be desperate to see a solid display from his young Lions against one of the world’s most technically gifted teams.

Where can I buy tickets for England vs Brazil?

England’s upcoming friendly against Brazil will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

The iconic stadium has a capacity of 90,000 and is the United Kingdom’s largest sports venue.

Boasting some of Europe’s finest hospitality facilities, there aren’t many better places to watch a game of football in person than under the famous arches of Wembley. Tickets can be bought via the FA’s website. If they are sold out, then LiveFootballTickets is a safe secondary market option.

Head-to-head: England unbeaten in last three meetings

England vs Brazil is a fixture that has taken place 26 times before. The Three Lions’ record against the South American giants is not the best though.

England have beaten Brazil on just four occasions, drawing 11 and losing the other 11 times.

The two team’s most famous encounter came during the quarter-finals of the 2002 South Korea and Japan World Cup. Despite Michael Owen giving England the lead after just 23 minutes, the Three Lions, managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson, lost the game 2-1 following two quick-fire goals from Rivaldo and Ronaldinho.

There are some positives for Southgate to take ahead of this weekend’s clash though — England are unbeaten in their last three fixtures against Brazil including a 2-1 friendly win back in February 2013.

Team News: Injuries decimate both countries as youngsters given chance

England

England come into this weekend’s friendly against Brazil with several key players missing through injury including Liverpool’s Trent Alexander–Arnold, Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is also ruled out.

It isn’t all doom and gloom for the Three Lions though. Manchester United fans were delighted to learn that young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has seen his fine form rewarded after the 18-year-old was called up earlier in the week.

And just like Mainoo, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa could also make their debuts with Southgate expected to tinker with his usual lineup, which could also see Ollie Watkins selected ahead of Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich striker suffered a knock to his ankle last week.

Brazil

Brazil will fly to London without Neymar, Gabriel Martinelli, Casemiro and Marquinhos — all of which are out injured.

In addition to the above, goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Ederson are also out injured which means a debutant is certain to start with Bento, Rafael and Leo Jardim all uncapped to date.

Up the other end of the pitch, Real Madrid duo Vini Junior and Rodrygo are all set to start with Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison expected to join them in attack.

Kick-off time and where to watch

UK viewers will be able to tune into Channel 4 from 6 p.m. for free-to-air coverage of England vs Brazil. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

The channel’s coverage will include all the pre-match build-up, the match, and post-match analysis and interviews.

For those fans who are looking to stream the event, Channel 4’s website and app will also broadcast the match with coverage available at the same time.