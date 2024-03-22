Newcastle eye move for 22-year-old defender as Dan Burn successor

Feyenoord defender Quilindschy Hartman is being eyed by Newcastle United as a potential successor of Dan Burn.

Newcastle are reportedly considering a summer transfer for Quilindschy Hartman, according to Football Transfers.

The 22-year-old wing-back from Feyenoord is a left-sided defender with attacking capabilities and the Magpies want him in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle want a new wing-back

Newcastle may move more quickly than anticipated to make changes to the left-back position as a replacement for Dan Burn may be brought in. Kieran Tierney was a frequently discussed name before, even if no noteworthy targets were linked.

Following another successful season in the Eredivisie, Quilindschy Hartman of Feyenoord has entered the picture. The 22-year-old Dutch wing-back is reportedly valued at €28 million.

Hartman will be viewed as a long-term option, thus that is a fair price for a player of that age. And the left-back will view a chance in the Premier League as a significant step up from Feyenoord.

Despite Dan Burn’s excellent performance whenever he is called upon, the Magpies are keen to move quickly with their preparations to replace him in that position.

Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall can both fill in whenever needed. However, Newcastle are considering someone like Hartman as a viable alternative.

Feyenoord may consider keeping Yankuba Minteh, a promising winger on loan from Newcastle, even if the Magpies have other intentions for him.

As a result, any agreement for Hartman will be distinct from any for the right-winger, and the Dutch team will likely ask for a high price for the 22-year-old wing-back.

Newcastle are keeping their options open

The Toon are looking into other prospects, such as the adaptable Lloyd Kelly, a centre-back who may play similarly to Dan Burn.

The Magpies will have to sell some of their players in order to pay for their summer window since the team is having trouble generating money.

In order to get the money the Magpies need to bolster their squad, Bruno Guimaraes and other players may be sold.