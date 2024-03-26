Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Arsenal attacker Omari Benjamin.

A report from Football Insider that Arsenal will release the 18-year-old attacker at the end of the season and Everton are looking to secure his signature.

The striker has had a trial at Everton and his performance has impressed the Everton hierarchy. The Toffees believe that he could be a Premier League-level attacker in the near future, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The report further states that Everton will face competition from Premier League clubs for the talented young attacker.

Omari Benjamin would be a bargain buy for Everton

Signing a talented young player on a free transfer could represent an excellent bargain for the Toffees. If Benjamin manages to establish himself as an important first-team player for Everton in the long term, the move could look like a masterstroke.

Meanwhile, the youngster has been a useful youth player for Arsenal over the years but he is yet to make a senior appearance for them. It appears that the Gunners are unwilling to give him opportunities and therefore a move away would be ideal for all parties.

The 18-year-old needs to play regularly at the stage of his career and Everton might be able to provide him with that platform in the coming months.

Everton are currently pushing for survival in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they can secure their status as a top flight club. If they go down to the Championship, they will be able to hand more opportunities to young players and increased exposure at a high-level will help Arsenal striker improve further.