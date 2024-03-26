Nottingham Forest have appealed against their four points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which could add another twist to the relegation battle.

Forest were docked four points after admitting to overspending by £34.5million across a three-year period and their punishment dropped Nuno Espirito Santo’s side into the relegation zone.

The Premier League club currently sit 18th in the table, one point away from Luton Town and safety. However, Nottingham Forest’s legal team believe the punishment they received was excessive and as a result will contest the decision.

Everton were also deducted 10 points this season for breaching FFP rules but upon appealing, the Merseyside club had their punishment reduced to six.

Forest will be hoping for the same outcome and should they get points back, that will not be good news for their relegation rivals.