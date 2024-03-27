Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the German midfielder Bence Dardai.

A report from HITC claims that Liverpool and Manchester United have been scouting the Hertha Berlin teenager this season and the 18-year-old has impressed with his performances.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Manchester United follow up on their interest with an offer to sign the player. They will face competition from European giants Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Juventus.

The 18-year-old midfielder has the potential to develop into a quality player in the near future and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United could help him fulfil his potential.

Both clubs have an impressive record when it comes to nurturing young players and a move to the Premier League could help the young midfielder fulfil his potential.

Bence Dardai would be a future investment for Man United, Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester United have an impressive pool of young talent at the club and it seems that they are willing to add to it. If they can sign the midfielder for a reasonable price in the summer and help him fulfil his potential, they could have a future star on their hands. It would also save them millions in the transfer market in the long run.

Dardai will certainly be excited to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Hertha Berlin will not want to let him leave for cheap and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United might have to cough up a substantial amount of money in order to convince the German club.