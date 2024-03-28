Leeds United favourites to land Juventus player in bargain deal

According to Dean Jones, Leeds United are among several English teams who have “checked in” on Juventus loanee Koni De Winter ahead of the summer transfer window.

Due to his impressive form, Wolves, Leicester City and West Ham United have expressed interest in signing the 21-year-old central defender.

De Winter is expected to finalize a permanent transfer to Genoa after activating a permanent provision in his loan deal, according to Sports Lens journalist Jones, despite the interest from Daniel Farke’s side.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “Any Wolves links to De Winter is interesting because I can understand why they would have needed to make contact by now.

“My information about this from checks with people in Italy is that he is expected to join Genoa permanently. As part of his move, there was a redemption obligation set at 23 appearances in Serie A, and he is currently at 22.

“Hence, I find it hard to imagine that there will be an opening for anything else to happen in that instance, but it’s an interesting rumour. I’m also told that Leicester, Leeds and West Ham have checked in on the situation.”

Leeds United are keen to add more players

Leeds are expected to be active in the market to make reinforcements as they are set to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Although Joe Rodon has excelled for the Whites while on loan from Tottenham, Leeds are still unsure if they will be able to afford to buy the Welshman long-term.

Farke has Leeds United flying in the Championship this season and he should be given the opportunity to make additions to the squad in order to avoid another relegation scenario.

De Winter has an incredible combination of talent and physicality for a 21-year-old.

Although a knee injury sustained during the previous season at Empoli may have momentarily stalled his career, his impressive displays at Genoa have attracted the interest of elite teams around Europe once again.