Manchester City and England ace Ellie Roebuck has revealed she recently suffered a stroke, which has kept her out of competitive action this season.

She was last named as a substitute for Manchester City against Manchester United in their League Cup fixture.

Roebuck explains her absence

In an emotional statement, Roebuck shared the details of her health ordeal and expressed her determination to return to the pitch.

Roebuck explained that she had not been feeling well for a while before undergoing tests, which revealed that she had suffered a “left occipital infarct”, a type of stroke.

Fortunately, she confirmed that there was no lasting damage to her brain function or vision.

Despite facing numerous medical tests and specialist appointments, Roebuck expressed gratitude for the support she received from the medical team at Manchester City and her family.

She stated that she was on the road to recovery and eager to return to playing the sport she loves.

Shared the details on X, she said:

“I feel now is the right time to give a little update on something I’ve been dealing with recently. Ready to give it all to get back to the thing I love most.”

“Unfortunately, having not felt well for a little while, I had some tests and it was discovered that I had suffered a left occipital infarct. Thankfully, there is no lasting damage to my brain function or vision.”

“I have had many weeks of follow up tests, specialist appointments, and with the support of the medical team at the club I’m on the road to recovery.”

“It’s great to be back with the girls, working on my rehab and more importantly feeling back to being normal Ellie.”

“It’s been a really tough time, but with the support of my family, I’m now really positive and excited for my return to the pitch.”

“Life can throw unexpected challenges at you and if this year has taught me anything, it’s that I’m strong and will give it all I’ve got for the thing I love most.”

“I’m very grateful for your well-wishes and concern. My family and I would appreciate privacy while I concentrate on completing my recovery. Ellie.”

I feel now is the right time to give a little update on something I’ve been dealing with recently ?? ready to give it all to get back to the thing I love most ?? pic.twitter.com/ltqQnNLOJG — Ellie Roebuck (@ellieroebuck) March 30, 2024

Ellie Roebuck’s impressive rise to stardom

The goalkeeper’s rise to stardom began at Sheffield United’s centre of excellence before joining Manchester City at the age of 15. Roebuck quickly established herself as a reliable presence between the goalposts, earning recognition for her exceptional reflexes and distribution skills. She received the Barclays FA WSL Golden Glove after recording ten clean sheets during the 2019–20 season.

However, Roebuck’s playing time for both Manchester City and the England national team has been limited this season due to her health issues and the form of Mary Earps, England’s established number one goalkeeper. Despite the challenges she has faced, Roebuck remains determined to overcome her setback and return to action on the pitch.