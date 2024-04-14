Champions League Final Tickets: Wembley Stadium hosts yet another Champions League Final on June 1.

The 2024 edition is being played at the iconic venue for a fourth time (eight if we factor in its previous guise of the European Cup), with Arjen Robben the hero for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund back in 2013 – the last time Wembley hosted the fixture.

Just as Wimbledon is the pinnacle for tennis fans, Madison Square Garden is the place to be for boxing aficionados and Aintree is home for horse racing fans, Wembley Stadium is the Mecca for any football supporter who has a passing interest in the beautiful game.

The scene of many domestic and European finals since it opened with the ‘White Horse final’ in 1923, the two teams that reach this seasons Champions League Final will only add to its rich and illustrious football heritage.

Which teams will play in the 2024 Champions League Final?

With the quarter finals not completed, all eight teams left will believe that they’ve every chance of earning a spot in the final and the quality of the football – especially in City’s 3-3 draw with Real Madrid – is getting everyone excited.

Barcelona have a special affinity with Wembley Stadium, but Paris Saint-Germain stand in their way.

It will be Kylian Mbappe’s last chance to lift the trophy as a PSG player so the French giants will clearly be hoping to knock out the Catalans.

Man City remain the overwhelming favourites, and manager, Pep Guardiola, has held the trophy aloft twice at Wembley. Once as a player for Barcelona in 1992, and then when manager of the Catalan club in 2011.

Serial winners of the competition, Real Madrid, stand in their way, and with Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all still in the mix, we have some brilliant games in prospect.

Where to buy Champions League Final tickets

For the two clubs who make it all the way to the final, any ticketing information will subsequently be found on their individual club websites.

The official UEFA website will also be making tickets available through a ballot, however, in both cases, demand will easily outstrip supply.

To ensure that you don’t miss out, Live Football Tickets has a seamless buying process and every purchase is backed by a 150% money-back guarantee.

They will have tickets available in each section of Wembley Stadium allowing you to choose your perfect view before buying.

How much are Champions League Final tickets?

UEFA have yet to release precise details of the price of tickets for the 2024 Champions League final.

For the Man City vs Inter final in 2023, the cheapest Category 4 tickets sold for €70 through official channels, whilst the most expensive were €690.

There will be a significant mark-up on face value of the tickets on the resale market, and supporters of both clubs should bear this in mind when buying.

Live Football Tickets will offer 2024 Champions League Final tickets and also offer a 150% guarantee.