Burnley defender Jordan Beyer has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 23-year-old defender is currently recovering from a knee injury and he is expected to return to action soon.

There have been enquiries from Premier League clubs and Bundesliga clubs for the highly-rated defender and it remains to be seen whether he will move on in the summer.

Burnley are having a disappointing season and they are one of the favourites to go down. If they are relegated at the end of the season, an exit in the summer would be a real possibility for Beyer.

The Premier League club values the defender at around €15 million and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are willing to pay up. Beyer has the ability to compete at the highest level and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for a number of Premier League clubs. He could prove to be a bargain for the reported €15 million asking price as well.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

The 23-year-old will want to compete at the highest level and staying in the top flight with a new club would be ideal for him. He is certainly too good for the Championship and he will not want go down with Burnley.

Regular football in the top flight will help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Beyer is still only 23 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into a reliable Premier League defender in the coming seasons. He could easily justify the €15 million investment in the coming seasons.

A move to the Bundesliga will be an attractive proposition for the player as well.