How to buy tickets to Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Tottenham have the chance to do their fierce north London rivals Arsenal a huge favour when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League next Tuesday.

Spurs have a good record at home against Man City during the Pep Guardiola era, and there’s plenty to play for as they remain in the mix for fourth place and Champions League qualification for next season after Aston Villa’s recent blip.

However, believe it or not, there will be many Tottenham fans hoping and praying that their team lose this game, as they’ll be so determined not to see Arsenal get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time in 20 years.

How widespread is this view among actual match-going Spurs supporters? It remains to be seen, but online and on social media it seems clear that there are many of the club’s fans who would rather see them lose this game than do the Gunners a favour.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Arsenal will win against Manchester United in their upcoming game, so THFC fans might be able to enjoy three points against Guardiola’s men without majorly influencing the title race.

Still, it’s going to be an intriguing game to watch, with Arsenal no doubt watching closely for any City slip-up in their final three games, as they’ll be crowned champions if they win them all, no matter what Mikel Arteta and his players do in their final two games.

Tottenham’s recent form has been pretty dire, so it doesn’t seem an ideal time for Arsenal to be relying on them to beat this mighty City side, but stranger things have happened in the Premier League, while football in general has always been known for some crazy upsets.

Ange Postecoglou made a great start when he took over Spurs in the summer, but in the second half of the season his team have been highly inconsistent, while recently they’ve collapsed pretty spectacularly, losing their last four in a row in all competitions, while they have just one win in their last six in total.

They did, however, get a 3-3 draw away to City earlier in the season, so they’re never a team anyone can take for granted, even if they lack that quality and goal threat they had in attack when Harry Kane was still around before leaving for Bayern Munich in the summer.