Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg.

According to TBR football, Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old central defender and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season. Van den Berg has been quite impressive for the Championship outfit since joining the club last season from PEC Zwolle. He has had an impressive debut campaign and the defender has been chosen as the club’s player of the year as well.

It appears that his performances have attracted the attention of Tottenham and they are looking to sign the talented young defender in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see if they can secure our agreement with Middlesbrough.

It is no secret that Tottenham will have to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and the 18-year-old could prove to be the ideal acquisition. He will add more depth and quality to the Tottenham backline and his arrival will allow Tottenham to shuffle their squad during rotation and injuries.

Spurs need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions. They will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and the 18-year-old could get ample opportunities with the first team.

Rav ven de Berg could be tempted to join Tottenham

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting option for the player. He will look to prove himself in the English top flight. Tottenham are a big club with an exciting project and they will be an attractive destination for most players.

The 18-year-old is a long term prospect with a bright future and Tottenham could help him fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.

It is fair to assume that Radu Dragusin and Van den Berg will be the backup defenders at the club. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to accept the role of a squad player next season. The 18-year-old needs regular game time in order to continue his development. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.