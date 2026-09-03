(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have sold highly rated academy striker Gabriele Biancheri to Austrian side Wacker Innsbruck in a surprise move after the English transfer deadline passed.

According to The Sun, the 19-year-old has completed a permanent move away from Old Trafford after deciding to leave United in search of regular first-team football.

Although the domestic transfer window in England has closed, clubs can still complete certain international transfers when the destination country’s window remains open. Austria’s transfer deadline remains open until Thursday evening, allowing United to sanction Biancheri’s departure.

The move brings an end to the Wales youth international’s time at Manchester United before he ever made his senior debut for the club.

Manchester United allow Gabriele Biancheri to leave

Manchester United beat strong competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea to sign Biancheri from Cardiff City three-and-a-half years ago.

The striker quickly established himself as one of the more exciting prospects within United’s academy and became a popular figure among supporters.

Biancheri scored 16 goals in 45 appearances for the Under-21 side, while he also grabbed a memorable winning goal against Athletic Bilbao in the Premier League International Cup last September.

Despite those performances, the teenager was unable to break into the first-team picture at Old Trafford.

With his pathway to senior football increasingly difficult, Biancheri has now opted for a fresh challenge in Austria rather than continuing to wait for an opportunity at Manchester United.

Gabriele Biancheri leaves Man United without making debut

Biancheri’s departure represents another blow for Manchester United’s academy, with the club once again seeing a promising young player leave in search of regular senior football.

The 19-year-old had been tipped by supporters to have a bright future at Old Trafford, but he will now attempt to accelerate his development away from the Premier League.

Wacker Innsbruck have provided Biancheri with the opportunity to play more regularly and take the next step in his career.

For Manchester United, meanwhile, his exit adds to the growing number of young prospects leaving the club after failing to secure a clear route into the senior squad.