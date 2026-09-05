Romano: Free agent linked to Leeds picks Lazio for career-defining move

Diogo Leite says goodbye to the Union fans. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Defender Diogo Leite was one of the more in-demand free agents this summer, and he’s about to conclude a good move to Serie A.

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The transfer window has come to an end, but players are still moving on free transfers, and that includes some pretty decent players at peak age.

Anyone who thinks you can’t pick up a bargain after the deadline needs to look at Lazio. They’ve just snapped up Portuguese defender Diogo Leite, who left Union Berlin on a free transfer. Fabrizio Romano says the youth international has signed a three year deal with an option for a fourth.

TransferMarkt value the centre back at €12m, and he’s still only 27. This could be a very canny move. Premier League team Leeds United were also linked in the final days of the window.

Leite makes big career move after Premier League interest

Leite has had a really interesting career. He was long considered a very promising young player at Porto, but the solid central defensive options at his hometown club limited his opportunities.

After regular appearances for the B team he moved on loan to Braga, and after that came another temporary move to Berlin for Union’s first season back in the Bundesliga. He helped them quality for the Champions League that year, and they bought him outright for €7.5m.

After three further seasons there he’s decided to move on, and a Serie A switch is a really interesting challenge for him. It will be fascinating to see how he gets on in a new environment.