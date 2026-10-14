(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Philadelphia Union striker Malik Jakupovic, with several European clubs also monitoring the talented teenager.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Blues have entered the race for the 17-year-old forward, who has attracted considerable attention after his impressive development in Major League Soccer.

Chelsea eye Malik Jakupovic transfer

Jakupovic has emerged as one of American football’s most exciting young attacking prospects. Standing at 6ft 3in, the centre-forward combines physical strength with technical ability and has already begun making an impression at senior level.

Chelsea could view him as a promising long-term investment. The Stamford Bridge outfit have regularly targeted young players with considerable potential, and Jakupovic could develop into a valuable attacking option if he continues progressing at his current rate.

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward, with Borussia Dortmund having pursued the teenager for some time.

The Bundesliga club reportedly submitted offers worth up to €3 million during the summer transfer window, but Philadelphia Union rejected their proposals. Dortmund remain determined to complete a deal, while RB Salzburg, VfB Stuttgart and AS Monaco have also shown interest.

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Philadelphia Union demand significant fee for Jakupovic

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union are in a strong negotiating position after securing Jakupovic’s future with a contract running until 2030, which includes an option for another season.

The MLS side are understood to want a double-digit million fee before considering his departure. That valuation poses a significant obstacle for interested clubs, especially after Dortmund’s previous attempts failed to reach an agreement.

Jakupovic has already scored his first professional goal, while his international performances have further enhanced his reputation. He has netted 12 goals in nine appearances for the United States Under-17 side.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make a formal offer in the coming months. With several European clubs competing for his signature, the teenager could become an increasingly sought-after prospect as his development continues.