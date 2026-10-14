Jefferson Lerma with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace could struggle to hold on to Jaydee Canvot, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly keen to secure the young defender’s services.

The French centre-back has attracted attention after impressive performances in English football, and a return to his homeland could appeal if the European champions make their interest concrete.

According to a Football Insider report, Canvot would be keen to consider a move to PSG. The 20-year-old is said to be flattered by the attention from the Ligue 1 giants, although Palace remain hopeful of retaining him for the foreseeable future.

PSG interest in Canvot could complicate Crystal Palace plans

Canvot enjoyed a productive first campaign in the Premier League last season, making 36 appearances across all competitions. His contributions also helped the Eagles secure the UEFA Conference League title, strengthening his reputation as one of the club’s most promising defensive prospects.

The youngster has continued to feature prominently under manager Pierre Sage this term, starting five of Palace’s opening six league matches. His development has made him an important part of the team’s plans, and losing him would represent a significant setback.

Palace are, however, in a relatively strong negotiating position. Canvot remains under contract at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2029, meaning the club are not under immediate pressure to entertain offers for his signature.

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Can Crystal Palace keep Canvot?

PSG’s interest could be an attractive opportunity for Canvot, especially with the prospect of competing for major honours in France and Europe. A move to the reigning Champions League winners would also let him continue his development at one of the continent’s leading clubs.

Nevertheless, regular football remains important for a young defender establishing himself at the highest level. Palace can offer Canvot valuable experience and a central role in their long-term project.

Much will depend on whether PSG formalise their interest with a suitable proposal. For now, Palace will be keen to keep their highly rated defender as his stock continues to rise.