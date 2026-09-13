New Crystal Palace makes huge gamble with “sporting decision” over highly rated defender

Jaydee Canvot playing for Crystal Palace. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pierre Sage has only just arrived at Crystal Palace, but he’s already making big calls with certain players.

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Jaydee Canvot has been seen as a rising star at Crystal Palace, but things have taken a wrong turn recently.

The defender was left out of the squad for yesterday’s 3-2 defeat against Ipswich, with no injury reported. Speaking after the game, new Palace manager Pierre Sage explained that it was “sporting decision” to leave the defender out after a lack of effort in training and in last week’s game against Fulham.

Sage makes huge gamble with Canvot decision

“It was a sporting decision. I have to be honest with you, I didn’t pick him in the team because of his game against Fulham and what he did during the week,” Sage said in press conference quotes picked up by Hayters.

“I spoke with him. I need more from him. I’m sure he’s about to do it and I wait for a good reaction on his part for Monday.

“I don’t care about my authority, I just want the players at 100 per cent of what they are able to do and when they give less, I have to shake them.

“It’s not a pleasure to leave a player out and not take him with the group and I always wait for the reaction of them. I prefer to make the choice between 25 players ready to play, fit and 100 per cent in mentality.”

It’s a big gamble from a new coach – he could turn a key player against him, or he could get the desired effect of Canvot putting in the effort he needs to.