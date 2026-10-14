Newcastle United target Colombian wonderkid Juan Manuel Rengifo after international breakthrough

Newcastle United FC
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Matthias Jaissle Newcastle United
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Nacional midfielder Juan Manuel Rengifo as they look to strengthen their squad with one of South America’s most exciting young talents.

According to TEAMtalk, the Magpies have been impressed by the 21-year-old’s performances in Colombia, with scouts closely monitoring his development. However, they could face stiff competition from Brighton, who are also tracking the midfielder ahead of a potential move to European football.

Rengifo has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Atletico Nacional, registering six goals and five assists in 18 appearances. His attacking contributions and ability to influence games from midfield have attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, including Bournemouth, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United keen on Colombian midfielder

Newcastle could view Rengifo as an exciting long-term investment, particularly given his ability to contribute in the final third. The Colombian has shown an eye for goal and the creativity to make an impact in advanced midfield roles.

The youngster recently received his first senior international call-up and made an immediate impression for Colombia, providing an assist in their 2-0 victory over Peru in Florida.

His promising start to international football could further increase interest in his services, with European clubs monitoring his progress ahead of the coming transfer windows.

The Magpies have been working to build a competitive squad capable of challenging consistently at the highest level. Recruiting emerging talent before their market value rises significantly could help them maintain their Premier League ambitions.

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Other clubs keen on Rengifo

However, Brighton’s interest could complicate Newcastle’s pursuit, as the Seagulls have built a reputation for identifying promising players from less-explored markets.

For now, Rengifo’s immediate future remains uncertain. Newcastle will need to decide whether to accelerate their interest, especially if competition for the midfielder intensifies in the coming months.

A move to England could be a major step in the Colombian’s career, but any deal will depend on the clubs’ recruitment plans and Atletico Nacional’s willingness to negotiate.

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