(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced that he has accepted a proposal to join Real Madrid’s board of directors, marking a significant new chapter in his long-standing relationship with the Spanish football giants.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed that club president Florentino Pérez and the board had invited him to take up a position within the club’s leadership structure.

Nadal, a lifelong Real Madrid supporter and honorary club member, expressed his excitement at the opportunity to contribute to the club’s future.

Rafael Nadal confirms Real Madrid board appointment

Nadal announced the development on social media, thanking Pérez and the club’s leadership for offering him the position.

The former world No. 1 said:

“I want to thank President Florentino Pérez and the Board for proposing that I join the Board of Directors of Real Madrid. I have accepted this proposal with great excitement, a desire to learn, and with willingness to contribute everything I can.”

Quiero agradecer al presidente Florentino Pérez y a la Junta que me hayan propuesto formar parte de la Junta Directiva del @realmadrid. He aceptado esta propuesta con mucha ilusión, ganas de aprender y aportar todo lo que pueda. ??? https://t.co/HgLCmWjOPq pic.twitter.com/cFBQnUVW6j — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 4, 2026

Real Madrid have also welcomed the development, describing the opportunity to bring Nadal into the club’s leadership as an immense honour.

His reputation for professionalism, resilience and sporting excellence has made him one of Spain’s most recognisable sporting figures.

Rafael Nadal’s lifelong connection with Real Madrid

Despite growing up in a family with strong Barcelona connections, Nadal has always been an enthusiastic Real Madrid supporter.

His uncle, Miguel Ángel Nadal, played for Barcelona during the 1990s and was part of Johan Cruyff’s celebrated side.

However, Rafael developed an allegiance to the Catalan club’s biggest rivals.

His connection with Real Madrid was formally recognised in March 2011, when Pérez awarded him honorary club membership.

Nadal has since been a familiar presence at the Bernabéu and has regularly expressed his affection for the club.

He has also reportedly played an informal role in transfer discussions.

In 2014, Nadal was said to have contacted Pérez to recommend signing Marco Asensio, who was then emerging as a promising youngster at Mallorca.

The midfielder subsequently joined Real Madrid and went on to enjoy considerable success at the club.

Nadal’s proposed move into the boardroom would therefore represent a more formal role within an organisation he has supported throughout his life.

Famous football crossovers

Nadal’s transition into Real Madrid’s boardroom adds to a storied history of high-profile crossovers between elite football clubs and figures from other sports and entertainment domains:

LeBron James & Liverpool: NBA superstar LeBron James acquired a minority stake in Liverpool FC in 2011 via Fenway Sports Group, later converting his holding into a main FSG equity stake while routinely promoting the club globally.

Tom Brady & Birmingham City: NFL legend Tom Brady became a minority owner and chairman of the advisory board at Birmingham City in 2023, applying his expertise on nutrition, health, and recovery to the club’s athletic operations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo & Nashville SC: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the ownership group of MLS club Nashville SC alongside Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon.

JJ Watt & Burnley: NFL defensive icon JJ Watt and his wife, former USWNT star Kealia Watt, invested in Burnley FC in 2023, actively embedding themselves in the club’s community and commercial identity.