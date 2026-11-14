Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have no intention of loaning Aladji Bamba out during the January transfer window, despite his lack of first-team opportunities under Matthias Jaissle.

The French midfielder has struggled to establish himself since arriving from Monaco in the summer, but the Magpies remain confident that he can develop into an important player at St James’ Park.

Aladji Bamba set to remain at Newcastle United

Bamba joined Newcastle in July after impressing in France, with the Premier League side investing around £30 million to secure his services. The 20-year-old made 25 senior appearances for Monaco last season, attracting attention with his potential and versatility in midfield.

However, opportunities have been scarce in England. He has managed just 27 minutes of first-team football this season and has not featured since September 19.

Despite his limited involvement, Newcastle are unwilling to consider a temporary departure in January, as per the Daily Mail. The club believe remaining with the senior squad and working alongside his teammates will be more beneficial for his long-term development.

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Newcastle determined to continue Bamba’s development

There is also some encouragement about the youngster’s recent progress at training. His performances in practice have reportedly improved, giving the coaching staff reasons to remain patient with the talented midfielder.

Jaissle has previously highlighted the competition for places in Newcastle’s midfield, with several established options ahead of Bamba in the pecking order. The manager has also acknowledged that adapting to the physical demands of English football takes time.

The Frenchman’s situation is certainly not ideal, given his limited playing time, but Newcastle seem prepared to give him the opportunity to settle.

Bamba has considerable potential, and the Magpies will hope that keeping him at the club rather than sending him elsewhere will eventually help him become a regular contributor.

It remains to be seen when he will receive another opportunity, but his future at Newcastle does not appear to be in immediate doubt.