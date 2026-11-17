(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Queens Park Rangers youngster Leon Scarlett, with Brighton and Rangers also interested in signing the highly-rated winger.

The 17-year-old has attracted considerable attention after breaking into QPR’s senior squad this season, and several clubs are closely watching his development.

According to a Football Insider report, the three clubs are exploring opportunities to secure his signature, with a potential January move under consideration.

QPR are determined to retain the teenager, whom they believe could become an important player at Loftus Road. However, growing competition for his signature could make it difficult for the Championship outfit to hold on to him.

Leon Scarlett could be an exciting addition for Arsenal

Scarlett has already made six Championship appearances this season and has earned two caps for Wales Under-21s. His rapid progress at senior level has convinced several clubs that he could develop into a top-level performer in the coming years.

Arsenal could have an advantage in the pursuit, having previously developed the youngster in their academy for around a decade before he moved to QPR in search of regular first-team opportunities.

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Scarlett has attracted interest from several clubs

Brighton and Rangers are also keen on securing the winger’s services, with both clubs recognising his considerable potential.

Although European clubs cannot sign him until he turns 18 next August, a move within the UK could happen sooner, making January an important opportunity for interested parties.

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy involves identifying promising young players, and Scarlett could be an appealing long-term investment. However, QPR will hope that his current involvement in the senior squad convinces him to continue his development in West London rather than pursue a move elsewhere.