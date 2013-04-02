Harry Redknapp Slams QPR Defending

Loftus Road boss unhappy with defensive mistakes in game against Fulham.

QPR boss Harry Redknapp could not hide his displeasure following his side’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham reports Sky Sports.

The Loftus Road side now face a mammoth task to avoid relegation from the Premier League after their loss to the Cottagers.

The defeat leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table and they are now seven points from safety with just seven games left to play.

Atrocious defending from Christopher Samba, who is currently receiving £100,000 a week from the club in wages following his arrival in January from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, allowed Dimitar Berbatov to score from the penalty spot.

Another mistake from the Republic of Congo international allowed Berbatov to net a second before a Clint Hill own goal sealed the club’s fate.

QPR attempted a valiant comeback through goals from Adel Taarabt and Loic Remy but they were unable to overcome their opponents as they lost the game 3-2.

QPR’s next game in the Premier League is against fellow relegation battlers Wigan and Redknapp has admitted that the game is a must-win if they are to have any chance of remaining in the division.

The game could not come at a worse time though with Wigan currently enjoying a good run of recent results that has pulled them out of the relegation zone.



