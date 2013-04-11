David Beckham Rules Out Move into Football Management

PSG midfielder not attracted by a place in the dugout.

Check in to Troyes AC vs PSG

PSG and England midfielder David Beckham has ruled out moving into management once his playing career is over according to The Daily Mail.

The 37 year old admitted that he was in the twilight of his career but insisted he had no plan to try and emulate any of the great managers he has played under.

Beckham has played for a number of the world’s top sides during an illustrious career that has taken him from Manchester United to Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and now PSG.

He has been coached by some of the game’s best managers including Sir Alex Ferguson, Fabio Capello, Sven Goran-Eriksson and Carlo Ancelotti.

Beckham revealed that he enjoys coaching children and that it is something he is passionate about but he does not share that passion with regards to coaching a team.

Beckham surprised many when he joined PSG during the January transfer window. There were suggestions he had joined the Qatari-backed club for one last payday but Beckham has defied those accusations by donating his salary to a children’s charity and winning plaudits for his performances for the club.

Beckham is the last remaining English player in the Champions League and is hoping to help PSG navigate their way past Barcelona as they travel to the Nou Camp for their Champions League quarter final second leg tie.