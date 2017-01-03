Former Tottenham left-back scores Gareth Bale-esque strike to stun Arsenal as Bournemouth start 2017 in style

Charlie Daniels comes from a family of Tottenham supporters and spent much of his youth career at Spurs, which may have made his goal against Arsenal even sweeter.

Bournemouth kicked off 2017 by taking a 17th-minute lead over Arsenal in the Premier League.

And they did it with an cracking effort by former Spurs reserve Charlie Daniels.

Defender Daniels looked scarily like another former Tottenham full-back as he channelled his inner Gareth Bale to turn Hector Bellerin inside-out before beating Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech with a composed finish.

Bournemouth have since gone 2-0 up thanks to a Callum Wilson penalty.

The Cherries will strengthen their hold on ninth in the table with a win tonight, while a defeat will see fourth-placed Arsenal looking over their shoulders.

Should Arsenal fail to claim at least a point on the South Coast, Spurs will need just draw against Chelsea on Wednesday to climb about their North London rivals.