(Video) Manchester City misfit Stevan Jovetic brings Real Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten run to an end with a stunning finish

Former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic scored a late goal for Sevilla to put an end to Real Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten run.

Jovetic signed for City in the summer of 2013, but failed to make much of an impact at the Etihad. The Serb found the back of the net 11 times in 39 appearances before departing in search of first-team football.

Nowadays he plays for La Liga giants Sevilla, and he scored a crucial goal for his side today. He brought Real Madrid’s record-breaking run to an end in the final minutes with an excellent finish.