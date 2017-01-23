Tottenham transfer news: Pochettino leads Chelsea in race for 17-year-old Italian starlet

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign talented Inter starlet Andrea Pinamonti, but no decision has been made as of yet.

The 17-year-old has been attracting plenty of attention as he has emerged as one of the top talents in Italy, but according to The Sun, Spurs are now at the front of the queue to sign him.

It’s claimed that the north London giants have been in contact with the player and his representatives, but they will have to act swiftly in order to avoid letting Chelsea back into the race.

Antonio Conte will have a deep knowledge of the talent in Serie A and his scouting network will undoubtedly have picked up Pinamonti early on, and in turn it appears as though the teenager will have a tough decision to make moving forward over where he continues his development.

With 15 goals in 18 games for the Primavera side, he’s shown what he can offer at youth level. Naturally, there will be reservations over whether or not he can take that up to senior level with him, but it appears as though Tottenham and Chelsea like what they see.

It’s added that Inter won’t make it easy as they are ready to offer him a new five-year deal to fend off interest from England, while they also have proof that he can break into the first team after he made his debut in the Europa League earlier this season.

He won’t be afforded such playing time at either Tottenham or Chelsea early on, but the former can argue that Mauricio Pochettino has an excellent track record of bringing through young players and so perhaps that could give Spurs the advantage in the race to sign the exciting prospect.