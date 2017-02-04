(Video) Angry Crystal Palace fan runs onto pitch, makes move at Damien Delaney, stewards intervene, player subbed

The atmosphere at Selhurst Park on Saturday was nothing short of poisonous.

Four-nil down to Sunderland at half time, Crystal Palace fans vented their anger by singing “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”, as well as booing their side off.

However, that wasn’t enough for one Palace supporter, who decided to get on the pitch and have it out with Eagles defender Damien Delaney.

Half time at Selhurst Park,

Crystal Palace 0 – Sunderland 4

Look tweeps! #cpfc pic.twitter.com/DJ0IDkLuVy — Mr NBT! (@JoeNBT) February 4, 2017

Stewards got to the intruder before he properly got into Delaney, but the player did not reappear at the start of the second half.

Delaney was subbed off and replaced by Andros Townsend at the break.

SEE ALSO: (Video) Liverpool FC’s joke 2017 continues as Simon Mignolet flap helps Hull City’s Alfred N’Diaye expose rank Reds defence