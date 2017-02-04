(Video) Horror Cech blunder allows Cesc Fabregas to pile misery on Arsenal

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas rubbed salt into the wound for the Gunners on Saturday as he bagged Chelsea’s third in a 3-1 win.

Goals from Marcos Alonso and Eden Hazard had put the hosts in command, but there was still time for Fabregas to come off the bench and score a third.

Olivier Giroud bagged a consolation effort late on, but it wasn’t enough on what was undoubtedly a nightmare afternoon for all Arsenal supporters as their Premier League title bid finally came to a crashing halt.

Fabregas was ultimately gifted the goal following on from an horrendous blunder from Petr Cech, as he awful clearance was pounced on as the Spaniard kept his composure and lofted an effort into the back of the net.

Having been outfought, outplayed and outthought for the most part in the game aside from a few chances which they failed to capitalise on, the reaction from supporters will not be kind as both Arsene Wenger and his squad will now face some really difficult questions moving forward.

With their title hopes done, Arsenal can start looking over their shoulder as it looks as though they will be facing a familiar battle of trying to finish in the top four this season.