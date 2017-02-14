Tottenham could benefit from Antoine Griezmann transfer to Man United this summer

Tottenham Hotspur will likely look to strengthen their attack in the summer.

Spurs boast the joint-meanest defence in the Premier League, but they have been outscored by all of the other teams in the top five.

What Tottenham need is another pacy attacker, who can run at defenders and add goals from deep.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial certainly fits the bill and, according to The Mirror, Spurs are tracking the 21-year-old.

The Mirror add that Spurs held talks with Martial before he joined United from AS Monaco two years ago and that they have recently reignited their interest, after seeing him fall down the pecking order at Old Trafford under manager Jose Mourinho.

United are optimistic about their chances of signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, report The Mirror, who suggest that such a deal would make Martial’s position in Mourinho’s team even more uncertain, thus increasing the chances that he might seek a move.