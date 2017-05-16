Liverpool suffer massive transfer setback as £26m bid for Brazilian ace denied

Gremio president Romildo Bolzan has dismissed recent speculation suggesting that Liverpool are plotting a £26m bid for forward Luan.

There were suggestions over the weekend that the 24-year-old could be moving to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp eyes key signings to bolster his squad.

Having impressed for both Gremio and at youth level for Brazil, Luan has certainly shown he’s a talented individual but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be England bound in the coming months.

Based on what Bolzan has had to say about the matter, it doesn’t sound as though Liverpool are close to wrapping up a deal any time soon.

“Luan is a player who said he would have proposals but so far none have come, except for one about three years ago when he was on a different level,” he is quoted as saying by The Liverpool Echo.

“We have no approach, no official proposal (from Liverpool). We have absolutely no concrete proposal.”

The Brazilian’s agent, Jair Peixoto, echoed those thoughts as noted in the same report, and so it appears as though talk of a £26m swoop for Luan was premature although Liverpool could yet opt to make a big-money offer to prise him away from his homeland.

Aside from it being an opportunity to play in the Premier League and in all likelihood the Champions League next season, signing Luan would also build on the Brazilian contingent at Anfield with Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva already at the club.

Regardless though, Klopp will be looking to significantly strengthen his squad this summer, and there are various areas of the group that need addressing, especially with their return to Europe to consider.