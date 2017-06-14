Chelsea fixture list 2017-18 sees Blues handed very tough August and September by Premier League

Chelsea’s bid to win back-to-back Premier League titles for the second time this century will begin with a home clash with Burnley.
The Premier League fixtures were released at 9am this morning and they appear to have given the Blues a mixed start.
After their opener against Burnley, Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton in their next six, as well as tricky trips to Stoke City and Leicester.
Their most testing month could well be September, while their run-in looks fairly straightforward, other than home games against Spurs and Liverpool in their final nine.
Chelsea FC 2017-18 fixture list (Premier League)
|Sat 12 Aug
|Burnley
|Home
|Sat 19 Aug
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Away
|Sat 26 Aug
|Everton
|Home
|Sat 9 Sep
|Leicester City
|Away
|Sat 16 Sep
|Arsenal
|Home
|Sat 23 Sep
|Stoke City
|Away
|Sat 30 Sep
|Manchester City
|Home
|Sat 14 Oct
|Crystal Palace
|Away
|Sat 21 Oct
|Watford
|Home
|Sat 28 Oct
|Bournemouth
|Away
|Sat 4 Nov
|Manchester United
|Home
|Sat 18 Nov
|West Bromwich Albion
|Away
|Sat 25 Nov
|Liverpool
|Away
|Wed 29 Nov
|Swansea City
|Home
|Sat 2 Dec
|Newcastle United
|Home
|Sat 9 Dec
|West Ham United
|Away
|Tue 12 Dec
|Huddersfield Town
|Away
|Sat 16 Dec
|Southampton
|Home
|Sat 23 Dec
|Everton
|Away
|Tue 26 Dec
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Home
|Sat 30 Dec
|Stoke City
|Home
|Mon 1 Jan
|Arsenal
|Away
|Sat 13 Jan
|Leicester City
|Home
|Sat 20 Jan
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Away
|Wed 31 Jan
|Bournemouth
|Home
|Sat 3 Feb
|Watford
|Away
|Sat 10 Feb
|West Bromwich Albion
|Home
|Sat 24 Feb
|Manchester United
|Away
|Sat 3 Mar
|Manchester City
|Away
|Sat 10 Mar
|Crystal Palace
|Home
|Sat 17 Mar
|Burnley
|Away
|Sat 31 Mar
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Home
|Sat 7 Apr
|West Ham United
|Home
|Sat 14 Apr
|Southampton
|Away
|Sat 21 Apr
|Huddersfield Town
|Home
|Sat 28 Apr
|Swansea City
|Away
|Sat 5 May
|Liverpool
|Home
|Sun 13 May
|Newcastle United
|Away
The above fixtures are subject to change, with some televised Saturday matches likely to be moved back to Sunday or Monday.
Chelsea have four high-profile pre-season games to play before the Premier League gets underway.
Antonio Conte’s men face Arsenal in a Beijing friendly on July 22, before travelling to Singapore, where they will take on Bayern Munich on July 25 and then Inter Milan four days later.
Chelsea meet Arsenal again six days before the Premier League begins as the two London clubs re-enact May’s FA Cup final in the Community Shield at Wembley.
