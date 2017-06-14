Chelsea fixture list 2017-18 sees Blues handed very tough August and September by Premier League

Chelsea’s bid to win back-to-back Premier League titles for the second time this century will begin with a home clash with Burnley.

The Premier League fixtures were released at 9am this morning and they appear to have given the Blues a mixed start.

After their opener against Burnley, Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton in their next six, as well as tricky trips to Stoke City and Leicester.

Their most testing month could well be September, while their run-in looks fairly straightforward, other than home games against Spurs and Liverpool in their final nine.

Chelsea FC 2017-18 fixture list (Premier League)

Sat 12 Aug Burnley Home Sat 19 Aug Tottenham Hotspur Away Sat 26 Aug Everton Home Sat 9 Sep Leicester City Away Sat 16 Sep Arsenal Home Sat 23 Sep Stoke City Away Sat 30 Sep Manchester City Home Sat 14 Oct Crystal Palace Away Sat 21 Oct Watford Home Sat 28 Oct Bournemouth Away Sat 4 Nov Manchester United Home Sat 18 Nov West Bromwich Albion Away Sat 25 Nov Liverpool Away Wed 29 Nov Swansea City Home Sat 2 Dec Newcastle United Home Sat 9 Dec West Ham United Away Tue 12 Dec Huddersfield Town Away Sat 16 Dec Southampton Home Sat 23 Dec Everton Away Tue 26 Dec Brighton and Hove Albion Home Sat 30 Dec Stoke City Home Mon 1 Jan Arsenal Away Sat 13 Jan Leicester City Home Sat 20 Jan Brighton and Hove Albion Away Wed 31 Jan Bournemouth Home Sat 3 Feb Watford Away Sat 10 Feb West Bromwich Albion Home Sat 24 Feb Manchester United Away Sat 3 Mar Manchester City Away Sat 10 Mar Crystal Palace Home Sat 17 Mar Burnley Away Sat 31 Mar Tottenham Hotspur Home Sat 7 Apr West Ham United Home Sat 14 Apr Southampton Away Sat 21 Apr Huddersfield Town Home Sat 28 Apr Swansea City Away Sat 5 May Liverpool Home Sun 13 May Newcastle United Away

The above fixtures are subject to change, with some televised Saturday matches likely to be moved back to Sunday or Monday.

Chelsea have four high-profile pre-season games to play before the Premier League gets underway.

Antonio Conte’s men face Arsenal in a Beijing friendly on July 22, before travelling to Singapore, where they will take on Bayern Munich on July 25 and then Inter Milan four days later.

Chelsea meet Arsenal again six days before the Premier League begins as the two London clubs re-enact May’s FA Cup final in the Community Shield at Wembley.

SEE ALSO:

2017-18 Arsenal fixtures released by Premier League: Easy Emirates start but early away games very tough

Tottenham Hotspur 2017-18 fixtures: Chelsea first visitors to Wembley as Premier League robot shows no mercy

Liverpool FC 2017-18 Premier League fixtures see Reds handed nice start and finish

Man United fixtures 2017-18: Premier League hand Red Devils very winnable first seven, LFC provide 1st major test in October