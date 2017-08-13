Man Utd reject shock bid from PL rivals for £58m star, still faces Mourinho woes

Man Utd have reportedly rejected a bid from Tottenham for forward Anthony Martial, although it hasn’t been revealed how much their offer was.

The 21-year-old has faced an uncertain future this summer, as after starring in his first season at Old Trafford, he struggled under Jose Mourinho last season.

With a lack of consistency and troubles with offering the defensive discipline that the Portuguese tactician wants to see from his wide players, it looked as though he could well move on this summer.

According to The Independent, via RMC Sport, Tottenham have had a bid rejected by their Premier League rivals, and despite the fact that Spurs have denied an offer was made, the report is adamant that their interest in the Frenchman is real.

Given that they’ve been linked with a winger all summer long is a serious giveaway that there must be some truth in the report, although it now remains to be seen whether or not they return with an improved offer to test Man Utd’s resolve further.

As reported by BBC Sport, Martial joined United in 2015 for £36m, with his fee potentially increasing to a staggering £58m with various add-ons to make him the most expensive teenager of all time.

In turn, Tottenham have likely dug deep into their pockets in making a bid for him, but it seems the frustrating wait for a new signing to arrive at the club goes on as Mauricio Pochettino has yet to welcome a single new face this summer.

Whether or not it will be Martial remains to be seen, but depending on whether or not Mourinho is able to bring in one of his preferred targets, the former Monaco ace may well be forced to stay as Man Utd won’t want to be short of numbers this season either.